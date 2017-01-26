Accused Killers Parents Sue City of Wichita Falls Over Seized Property

KAUZ reports that the parents of an accused murderer are suing the City of Wichita Falls to recover property seized in connection with the murder investigation.

Kristi Lyn Roland and Bryan Roland, the mother and stepfather of accused killer Kody Lott, are suing to recover a truck and an SUV seized by the Wichita Falls Police Department in connection with the investigation into the shooting death of Lauren Landavazo. Landavazo was shot to death by Lott as she and a friend, Makayla Smith, walked home from school on September 2, 2016. Smith was critically wounded in the attack.

The Roland’s filed a lawsuit in federal district court seeking the return of items they say were not used in the commission of the crime and have been held by Wichita Falls Police in violation of federal law and the U.S. Constitution.

Among those items is the gold Chevy Tahoe that Lott was driving at the time of his arrest, as well as a black truck and various firearms, magazines and ammunition seized from the Roland’s residence in the days after the shooting. Among the seized weapons was the .22 rifle used in the shooting.

