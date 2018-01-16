Accused Killer’s Trial Will Not Be Held in Wichita County

Kody Lott, the man accused in the murder of 13 year-old Lauren Landavazo, will not face trial in Wichita County.

On September 3, 2016, Landavazo and her friend, Makayla Smith, were shot while walking home from school. Lauren was shot 14 times, Makayla once. Lott, who was 20 at the time of the murder, was apparently infatuated with Lauren and jealous of her boyfriend, who would often walk home from school with her. Lott is charged with one count of murder and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Charges of possession of child pornography were added after investigators discovered such images on his cell phone.

Lott’s attorney, James Rasmussen, filed for a change of venue last October. The trial will be moved to Tarrant County and is likely to get underway September 10, 2018, according to a Times Record News article on Tuesday.

Wichita County DA Maureen Shelton did not oppose the change of venue. Rasmussen’s motion for the change stated that "…publicity has been inflammatory and provocative and generated such hostility toward the defendant and prejudiced the opinions of members of the community to such a degree that it is unlikely a fair and impartial jury could be selected."

Lott currently remains in the Wichita County Jail on a $1 million bond.