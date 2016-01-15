If you weren't around in the 70's or at least old enough to remember the 70's, the name Dan Haggerty may not mean much to you. For those of us who do remember, his name and image is forever branded into our memories. His most famous role was that of 'Grizzly Adams'. Fox News reports that Haggerty passed away today at 74 after battling cancer for just a few months.

‘The Life and Times of Grizzly Adams’ was a hit movie for Haggerty in 1974. He went on to portray the character in an NBC television series by the same title from 1977-1982. He was featured on an episode of ‘American Pickers’ last year. Haggerty died early Friday surrounded by his children.

Below is and interview with Haggerty discussing his role as ‘Grizzly Adams’.