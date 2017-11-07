This Cheeky Ad for a 1996 Honda Accord May Redefine Advertising

The ad game has forever changed.

A man put together this commercial to help his girlfriend sell her 1996 Honda Accord, with an initial asking price of $499.

The clip first appeared on Reddit and quickly went viral from there. When you're trying to get rid of a car that's nearly old enough to buy its own alcohol and has more than 140,000 miles on it you have to think outside the box, which this guy -- who slickly calls the vehicle "a car for people who have life figured out" -- certainly did.

The car's original listing on eBay was removed, but has since been put back up , so if you're in the market for a vehicle at a rock bottom price that comes with a tremendous answer to the question, "Where did you buy this car?," you'd be wise to put in a bid.