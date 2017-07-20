Adopt a Pet This Saturday During ‘Fur Flying!’ at Wichita Falls Regional Airport

Wichita Falls Animal Services and Wichita Falls Regional Airport are joining forces for a pet adoption day at the airport this weekend.

If you’re looking to add a furry friend to the family, ‘Fur Flying!’ will be held this Saturday (7/22) from 10:00am-2:00pm. All pets are family ready and Animal Services will provide a microchip as well as a city license at the event. Click here for the complete list of rescued animals.

It’s late July in Texas, so you know it’s gonna be hot, but Kona Ice will be on hand to help you cool down while you search for your new sidekick.