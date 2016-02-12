“Affluenza” Teen Eats Blue Bell and Watches Richard Simmons in Solitary

Since Ethan Couch was moved to the facility Friday, Tarrant County Sheriff Dee Anderson has called the teen a "model prisoner" who pretty much watches exercise videos and eats Blue Bell ice cream.

After 18-year-old Couch was brought back from Mexico, he was sent to juvenile detention as he awaits his hearing on whether to be tried as an adult. While he is under juvenile court's jurisdiction, Sheriff Anderson wanted Couch to be in a more "secure environment." As a result, Couch was moved to solitary confinement in Lons Evans Center.

"With a notorious high-profile inmate, you have to worry about someone else trying to hurt him," Anderson told Chron . "The 3-year-old Lon Evans center has the tightest security, so it's safest for jailers and prisoners."