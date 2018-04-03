First Wichita Falls After Hours Artwalk of 2018 is This Thursday

It’s springtime in Wichita Falls, and that means the return of the After Hours Artwalk events!

On the first Thursday evening of each month from April through October you’ll find dozens of local artists displaying their work inside various studios and galleries downtown. There are so many, in fact, that several of the exhibits will be outside on the sidewalks!

The 2018 series of events kicks off this Thursday evening at 6 and various local stores, restaurants, studios, and galleries will be open until 9. If you’re looking for a good starting place, the Wichita Falls Art Association’s gallery in the old Holt Hotel building is easy to find.

Holt Hotel Building (Dave Diamond/TownsquareMedia)

There will be volunteers in the Farmers Market area handing out helpful maps so you don’t miss anything. You may be surprised at how many galleries and studios we have in downtown Wichita Falls!

In addition to the artwork, there will also be musicians performing at many locations, there’s even a free yoga session at Central Park starting at 7!

With great studios and galleries, numerous bars and restaurants, a chance to meet local artists and learn about their work, even buskers on the sidewalks, our downtown really is a fun place to be!

Don’t miss the After Hours Artwalk this Thursday evening!