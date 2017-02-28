If you've gotta fly, you want to be coming -- or going -- to this airport.

The Department of Transportation has ranked the country's 29 busiest airports to determine which performed best in on-time arrivals and departures in 2016.

You have to trek to Utah to find the gold standard for both. Salt Lake City led the nation in arrivals and departures, with more than 87% flights coming and going on time.

Take a look at the most efficient airports, with percentage of flights that arrived and departed on time last year.

On-Time Departures

Salt Lake City (SLC) 87.50 Portland, Ore. (PDX) 86.14 Seattle (SEA) 85.55 Minneapolis/St. Paul (MSP) 85.28 Detroit (DTW) 84.46 Washington, D.C. (IAD) 83.60 Atlanta (ATL) 83.32 San Diego (SAN) 83.14 Phoenix (PHX) 83.08 Charlotte (CLT) 82.94

On-Time Arrivals

Salt Lake City, (SLC) 87.11 Atlanta (ATL) 86.29 Detroit (DTW) 85.43 Charlotte (CLT) 84.36 Minneapolis/St. Paul (MSP) 84.08 Washington, D.C. (IAD) 83.92 Portland, Ore. (PDX) 83.85 Houston (IAH) 83.71 Chicago (MDW) 83.47 Seattle (SEA) 83.45