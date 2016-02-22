One-Of-A-Kind Alamo License Plate Up For Auction
You can't live in Texas without remembering one thing. It's an emblem of Texas pride. It's a world-wide tourist destination. It's the place Pee Wee Herman thought his bike was hidden in. It's the Alamo!
Now, you could remember the Alamo with this one-of-a-kind custom license plate. MyPlates.com will be holding an auction for the plate starting at 8:00 AM on February 3rd and running through 8:00 PM on March 6th. All proceeds will will benefit both the Alamo Endowment Fund and the state General Revenue Fund.
Here's the official press release and details from MyPlates.com:
Remember the Alamo!
22 February 2016 (Austin, TX) – Words that stir the heart of Texans, and people around the world. On February 23, 1836 the siege and battle famous for its heroism and sacrifice began, culminating with the mission falling early on the morning of March 6th, just days after the Republic of Texas declared its independence. Thirteen days of glory.
The ideals fought for at the Alamo resonate loudly still today in the Lone Star State. To celebrate Texas Independence Day and in honor of the 180th anniversary of the battle, My Plates is releasing for auction the one, and only, plate message ALAMO.
The auction for ALAMO will open February 23, 2016 at 8am and close on March 6th at 8pm. Proceeds from the auction sale will benefit both the Alamo Endowment Fund and the state General Revenue Fund, therefore benefitting this cherished shrine of Texas liberty, and all the citizens of the State of Texas.
Unlike other Texas license plates, plates sold by My Plates at auction are legally transferable. The plate owner then has the right to sell the plate message to another person with the same ongoing rights, or gift it to a family member or friend. Transferability also means these plates could make great investments. This may be your only chance to own the ALAMO plate message.
Will you remember the ALAMO?
To find out more information about the Alamo plate auction, simply visit My Plates home page or visit www.myplates.com/auction.