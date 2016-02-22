One-Of-A-Kind Alamo License Plate Up For Auction

You can't live in Texas without remembering one thing. It's an emblem of Texas pride. It's a world-wide tourist destination. It's the place Pee Wee Herman thought his bike was hidden in. It's the Alamo!

Now, you could remember the Alamo with this one-of-a-kind custom license plate. MyPlates.com will be holding an auction for the plate starting at 8:00 AM on February 3rd and running through 8:00 PM on March 6th. All proceeds will will benefit both the Alamo Endowment Fund and the state General Revenue Fund.

Here's the official press release and details from MyPlates.com :