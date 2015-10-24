Lorenzo Cain scored the go-ahead run from first base on Eric Hosmer’s single in the eighth inning, and the Royals beat the Toronto Blue Jays, 4-3, in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series in Kansas City on Friday night to reach their second consecutive World Series.

After Cain’s mad dash gave the Royals the lead, closer Wade Davis held Toronto scoreless in the ninth, even though the Blue Jays had the tying run on third base with no outs. Davis got two strikeouts and a grounder to third baseman Mike Moustakas to end the game and the series.

Early solo home runs from Moustakas and Ben Zobrist, and a solid start from Yordano Ventura, helped stake Kansas City to a 3-1 lead, but the normally impenetrable Royals bullpen faltered when Ryan Madson yielded Jose Bautista's game-tying, two-run homer in the eighth. It was Bautista's second home run of the game.

A 45-minute rain delay halted the game soon after Bautista's blast, but it couldn’t derail Kansas City’s drive for a second consecutive pennant. Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar was named ALCS MVP after going 11-for-23 in the series with six runs and five RBIs.

Kansas City will host the New York Mets in Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday.

ALCS Recap (Kansas City wins, 4-2)

Game 1: Kansas City 5, Toronto 0

Game 2: Kansas City 6, Toronto 3

Game 3: Toronto 11, Kansas City 8

Game 4: Kansas City 14, Toronto 2

Game 5: Toronto 7, Kansas City 1

Game 6: Kansas City 4, Toronto 3

Best-of-seven; home team in bold