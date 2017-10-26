News Talk 1290 is Now Available on Amazon Alexa-Enabled Devices

News Talk 1290 is now available on Amazon devices with Alexa. Listen to Wake Up Call with Mike Hendren , Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, Brian Kilmeade, Mark Levin Pratt on Texas, Dave Ramsey and Coast to Coast AM, plus the news, traffic, and weather that you depend on is available anytime on your Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show, or any other Alexa-enabled device.

Setting up News Talk 1290 on your device is easy.

Download the Alexa app (find Apple version here or the Android version here ).

or the Android version ). Click here to enable the News Talk 1290 skill.

skill. Once you've enabled the skill, just say, “Alexa, play News Talk twelve ninety.”

Enjoy!

Don't own an Amazon device? Want to learn more about Alexa? Find out everything you need to know from Amazon.com.

Having technical difficulties? Need assistance getting started? Click here for a step-by-step guide to setting up your Echo device and enabling new skills via the Alexa app.

Still having trouble? We're happy to help. Send us an email at: newstalk@newstalk1290.com