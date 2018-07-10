All 12 Young Soccer Players and Coach Have Been Rescued from Thailand Cave

After 18 days in a submerged cave in Thailand, 12 young soccer players and their coach have finally been freed.

Here is what what we know:

The boys and their coach are being treated in hospital and all are expected to survive. They are currently in an isolation unit.

19 divers made three trips in the cave system and returned with the boys two at a time.

The team had gone missing on June 23, but found alive on July 2 on a ledge in a vast underground submerged cave system.

One diver died during the rescue.

President Trump called the rescue "a beautiful moment" in a tweet this morning.

Local authorities thanked inventor Elon Musk for his involvement. While he had offered his mini-sub for the rescue efforts, it was deemed impractical.