Wichita Falls Car Wash Chain Expanding Into Lawton, Oklahoma
All American Super Car Care Centers in Wichita Falls announced today that they are expanding into Lawton, Oklahoma. The company currently owns two locations in Wichita Falls with plans for another later this year.
The new addition will be a re-branding of a current car wash already in Lawton. All American purchased Luis Car Wash at 5396 N.W. Cache Road. They will be changing the name to All American Super Car Wash like their other locations.
Here's the full details from a press release from All American Super Car Care Centers:
Mr. Larry Ayres, President of All American Super Car Care Centers in Wichita Falls, announced today that they have purchased Luis Car Wash in Lawton, Oklahoma. The Car Wash will be operating under the name of All American Super Car Wash.
“We are pleased to provide our experience and service to the Lawton area and we look forward to serving the resident of the Lawton community. This car wash met our strict requirements and offers us the opportunity to expand our services to the residents of this area”, said Ayres.
The car wash features state-of-the-art equipment as well as multiple self-serve vacuum cleaner bays.
The hours of operation will be Monday-Saturday 8 am to 8 pm and Sunday 12 Noon-6 pm.
The address is 5396 N.W. Cache Road.
All American currently has two car wash locations in Wichita Falls with plans for a third location that will open later this year. They have been in business for 18 years.