Wichita Falls Car Wash Chain Expanding Into Lawton, Oklahoma

All American Super Car Care Centers in Wichita Falls announced today that they are expanding into Lawton , Oklahoma. The company currently owns two locations in Wichita Falls with plans for another later this year.

The new addition will be a re-branding of a current car wash already in Lawton. All American purchased Luis Car Wash at 5396 N.W. Cache Road. They will be changing the name to All American Super Car Wash like their other locations.

Here's the full details from a press release from All American Super Car Care Centers: