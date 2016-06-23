Texas River Floaters Beware: Alligators in the Guadalupe

All river floaters beware, you never know what could be floating in the water. We all know as river floaters there could be any and everything by you in your tube, especially in the Guadalupe River.

In early May of this year, a man was kayaking on the Guadalupe river near Spring Branch and just happened to look down and thought he saw a large toad. It was not a large toad but a large toothed alligator.

“It kind of took my eyes a second to focus,” said the Austin resident, who floated the river Sunday with a group of friends. “My first thought was it was a big toad over there because I was looking right at the nose.”

Then it came into focus. “Hey, I’m looking at an alligator,” he said

Neil Griffin shared his story with the San Antonio Express News, saying seeing the gator was the highlight of his trip.

Texas Parks and Wildlife warn if you do see an alligator do not approach it. You may try to get a picture to upload to their website to help try to catch the alligator, but do not get any closer.

They don't fear gators in any highly populated areas or for them to be common along the river, but do encourage floaters to be on the look out and to be safe.