Alleged Drunk Texas Woman Crashes into Chuck E. Cheese

A drunk trip to Chuck E. Cheese sounds amazing. Just be sure you get a designated driver first.

Happy to report no one was injured, but this Chuck E. Cheese is gonna need some repairs after this incident. Police in Corpus Cristi noticed a woman driving down the wrong side of the road last night. The woman driving pulled into an HEB parking lot and ran over a potted plant. She then put it into full reverse, cutting across the street into a Chuck E. Cheese.

Once again, I cannot believe nobody was hurt. According to police , the driver, 32-year-old Isabel Jaramillo, was not injured and was given a field sobriety test. Jaramillo was taken to the City Detention Center on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Remember guys, if you want to go out and have some drinks. Always get a safe ride home. Don't want you crashing into our Chuck E. Cheese on Southwest Parkway.