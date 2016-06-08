Alligator Spotted With Human Body in Its Mouth

There are probably fewer scenes as frightening as this.

In what may be the scariest thing lurking in the water since Jaws terrified audiences, an alligator in Lakeland, Fla. was seen in a lake Tuesday with a human body in its mouth .

Police got a call about the gator and arrived to find that, yes, it had a dead man in its chompers.

Authorities believe the man, whose identity is not known, was probably in the water for more than a day. It's not clear how he died.

A police spokesman said, "The officers immediately got their firearms out in case the gator comes up. Once he left they didn’t want him coming back and pull the body back out. That did not happen."

Fish and wildlife officials will try to trap the alligator and test it to see if there are human body parts in its stomach to help determine if it killed the man.