Allred Prison Employee Charged With Smuggling Cell Phones, Drugs to Prisoners

An employee of the James V. Allred Prison Unit in Wichita Falls has been arrested for smuggling contraband to prisoners.

The Times Record News reports that Jimmie Fred Lee III, a food service worker at the maximum security prison, was arrested on Tuesday. An investigation was launched after an inmate was found in possession of cell phones and information on those phones led officials to believe Lee was involved. Authorities found tobacco and K2, a synthetic form of marijuana in Lee’s car.

Lee told officials he had been smuggling tobacco, K2 and cell phones to inmates in the chow line for the past 6 months in exchange for money. Lee was arrested and charged with possession of prohibited items in a correctional facility. His bond was set at $1,500. As of Friday Lee was not in the Wichita County Jail.

Sources: Times Record News, Wichita County Sheriff's Office