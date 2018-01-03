New Year’s Eve Amber Alert Canceled for Two Missing Texas Girls [Update]

Update: The Texas Amber Alert for 14-year-old Lilianais Victoria Cake Griffith and 7-year-old Luluvioletta Mariposo Bandera-Magret has been canceled, according to ABC-13. However, both girls remain missing. Their mother, 44-year-old Tonya Bates, was found dead on Dec. 31, 2017.

The two girls are believed to be with 44-year-old Terry Allen Miles, who is also a person of interest in Bates' death. The Austin American-Statesman, speaking with a Round Rock, Texas police department spokesperson, is reporting that authorities now believe the two girls are no longer in Texas.

Original story: An Amber Alert continues for two children from Round Rock, Texas.

Fourteen-year-old Lilianais Griffith and 7-year-old Luluvioletta Bandera-Magret were declared missing Sunday, Dec. 31, in relation to a suspicious death.

Round Rock law enforcement found a deceased woman inside a home on Sunday after attempting a welfare check.

Griffith, 5'10" inches tall, weighs 100 pounds, has brown eyes and wears a right nose stud with braces.

Bandera-Magret, 4'5" inches tall, weighs 75 pounds, has curly brown hair and brown eyes.

Forty-four-year-old Terry Allen Miles is a person of interest in the case who may have abducted the girls. A neighbor has also reportedly claimed that Miles lived with the unnamed woman who was found dead.

Miles is 6'2" inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, has hazel eyes, glasses and a beard. He was last seen driving a grey 2017 Hyundai Accent (pictured below).

Anyone with information is asked to call the Round Rock police at (512) 218-5516.

via Amber Alert