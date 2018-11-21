UPDATE:

Authorities say that 2 year-old Eli Scott Smith has been found. Michael S. Smith and Robin M. Golden were arrested during a routine traffic stop in Santa Rosa, New Mexico, nearly 400 miles away.

Original story:

Authorities are searcher for a missing toddler. Eli Scott Smith is described as a 2 year old white male, approximately 3 feet tall and 32 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a light blue thermal with a truck on the front.

Police are also searching for two adults in connection with the missing child.

Michael Scott Smith is described as a white male, 48 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 205 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Fox hat, blue shirt and jeans.

Robin Michelle Golden is described as a white female, 51 years old, with brown hair and blue eyes, weighing 145 pounds.

The pair were last seen driving a black, 2003 Saturn Vue with California license plates DP416RZ. The suspects are believed to have traveled north on I-44 towards Oklahoma.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Burkburnett Police Department at 940-569-2231.