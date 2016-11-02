Amber Alert Issued For Missing 10-Year-Old Texas Girl

An amber alert has been issued for a missing East Texas girl.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is searching for 10-year-old Kayla Gomez who was last seen on Tuesday (11/1) in her hometown of Bullard, TX. Police believe Gomez is in grave or immediate danger.

She was last seen wearing a black Racquet & Jog t-shirt and peach-colored skirt. She is 4-feet tall, weights 90 lbs and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police were originally searching for a vehicle of interest, a red Cadillac SRX SUV, but have since determined that that vehicle is no longer of interest.

If you have information, contact:

Cherokee County Sheriff's Office