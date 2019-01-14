Amber Alert Issued for Missing 12-Year-Old Girl

Texas authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a young girl who may have been abducted Sunday morning.

12-year-old Marisol Arroyo was allegedly abducted from George West in Live Oak County. According to the information released so far, Arroyo was last seen at 10 a.m. on Sunday when she was allegedly taken from a home at 522 County Road 101.

George West is a small community about 85 miles south of San Antonio.

The suspect has been identified Rigoberto Santos, a 21-year-old Hispanic male, with black hair and brown eyes. He’s believed to be driving an orange 2007 Chevrolet HHR with Oklahoma license plate EKH-253.

Marisol is described as a 12-year-old Hispanic female with black hair and brown eyes. She’s five feet tall and weighs approximately 85 pounds. Her specific relationship to the suspect is not known at this time.

Anyone with information needs to call 911 immediately. You may also contact the Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office at (361) 449-2271.