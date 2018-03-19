AMC’s 31 Hour Marvel Movie Marathon Screwing Over Fans Throughout the Country

Hardcore fans were super excited to find out about showing every Marvel movie before Avengers: Infinity War. Better plan a road trip if you live around here.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been building for about a decade now. All of the movies have been coming to this. Avengers: Infinity War, all of the superheroes finally coming together in one epic movie. AMC announced a 31 hour Marvel movie marathon. Looks like it may have been too good to be true.

This is the official lineup: Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk, Thor, Captain America: The First Avenger, The Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Doctor Strange, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Black Panther.

First of all, a lot of the sequels are left off of the marathon. Iron Man 2 and 3, Thor: The Dark World and Ragnorak, Captain America: The Winter Soldier (a very critical omission in my opinion), and Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2. Also let's screw one of the movies out as well, Antman not in the lineup.

I know a lot of people are probably saying, do you want them to literally play every movie? Yes, yes I do. If you don't think comic book nerds would sit there for every movie, you do not know comic book nerds very well. So I was prepared for this to only be in major cities. I was crossing my fingers it would be in every theatre, but I held out little hope for that.

Nope, not major cities, just two. Two cities get to do this. New York, not shocking at all on that one and Orlando. Why Orlando? Disney owns Marvel and they want you to go to their movie theatre on Disney property to see this. This is obviously happening leading up to the April 26 release date for Infinity War, so plan those road trips if you want.

I would not want to do it though. You will not be seeing all of the movies and that is just not right. I would suggest watching one movie every few days until that release date. You have just over a month to complete that list. Here is the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe if you need to check to see if you have them all. Some movies are available on Netflix, so check before you go buy or rent the ones you don't have.