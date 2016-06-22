America Says This Is the Best Fast Food Restaurant

When you want a meal quickly, this is the place to go.

According to the American Customer Satisfaction Index Restaurant Report 2016, Chick-fil-A has been named the top eatery for customer satisfaction among fast food joints.

"They have a pretty limited selection of offerings and are really focused on chicken and chicken sandwiches," said a spokesman for the ACSI. "They focus on what they do best, and it does well."

Papa John's finished in second, while the granddaddy of all fast food establishments, McDonald's, pulled up the rear in last place.

Top Fast Food Restaurants