American Heart Month — The 7 Best Ways to Donate Right Now

February is American Heart Month, a time to think about not just who we love, but how healthy our hearts and lives are. We've put together a list of seven of the best charities most deserving of your support.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death of both men and women in America, so setting aside a month to focus on how to prevent it and recognize its signs is vital for all of us.

Here are a few important facts about heart disease from the CDC :

About 600,000 people in America die from heart disease each year, which translates to one in four.

Nearly 715,000 Americans will have a heart attack this year.

Cardiovascular disease, which includes heart disease and stroke, is the leading cause of disability in the United States, keeping many Americans from working and enjoying life.

Heart disease is controllable and preventable.

If you want to be part of the solution, here are some places you can go to make a donation to a trusted source (you can check Charity Navigator for a more complete list of researched and rated organizations):