Americans Say Bye to Health and Exercise For The Rest of 2018

It's official! The holiday season has arrived and according to a new survey, a lot of Americans are saying "no" to being healthy for the rest of 2018.

The survey according to nypost.com questioned 2,000 people and 45 percent said they were postponing any resolution to eat healthy or lose weight until next year.

The survey also found that we will overeat at least 13 days between Thanksgiving and the end of the year...dang those Christmas parties! The average person will supposedly gain six pounds! Double dang to those Christmas parties! Only 12% of people will gain nothing. No, this is not very encouraging news unless you are a fitness or weight loss center.

The survey also found that 50% of people will stop all regular exercising until 2019. I guess that's what New Years' Resolutions are all about. We have Thanksgiving and Christmas to get through so with this knowledge I'll pass on the eggnog for a little while...well, maybe just one?