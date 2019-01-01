America’s Oldest WW2 Vet Memorialized On His Texas Front Porch by Google Maps

We recently reported to you the passing of Richard Overton, who was the oldest WW2 Vet in America. He lived right here in the Lone Star state and Google just happened to capture Richard one day.

Richard Overton said one of his favorite things to do was to sit on his front porch and enjoy a beautiful day. In recent years, we have seen the Google Maps car that goes down the road constantly snapping pictures every few feet of 'every' street. That car just happened to capture Richard enjoying the day on his front porch before he passed.

Richard lived in Austin, Texas. If you type in Richard's address, 2011 Hamilton Avenue, you can see him enjoying that beautiful Texas day. That photo was taken in June of this year. Richard was definitely proud of his service, as you can see by his yard. Richard, unfortunately, died from complications from pneumonia on December 27.

His funeral is scheduled for January 12 at Shoreline Church. The funeral is open to the public.