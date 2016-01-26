Maximize Your Refund With Free Tax Prep for Wichita Falls Families

Low income families in Wichita Falls are getting some tax prep help this year.

Nine AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps (NCCC) members are helping with tax preparation and supporting students at Kate Burgess Elementary School. The volunteers read to and interact with the students and help with after-school programs. In honor of their work, this Friday, January 29, is being declared “AmeriCorps NCCC Day” by Wichita Falls Mayor Glenn Barham.

At the United Way, the team is supporting the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, which helps community members in Wichita Falls and surrounding counties prepare and file their tax returns. Genevieve Anderson, the VITA program coordinator at the United Way and sponsor for the AmeriCorps NCCC team, said ‘last year VITA was able to save the tax payers $464,000 in tax preparation fees. It is mine and the team’s goal this year to be able to assist more than 3,000 people with their tax returns.’

AmeriCorps NCCC has served with North Texas Area United Way in 2010. Since then, six teams previously served 22,457 hours with the organization, completing 8,439 tax returns, bringing $13,090,705 back to the community in tax returns.

The preparers will be in the area through March 30. To schedule an appointment for free tax prep help in Wichita Falls, simply dial 2-1-1 or click here to visit the VITA website.