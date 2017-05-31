And 2017’s Best City for a Staycation Is…

Vacation season is here, but you may not have to go far to kick back and relax.

WalletHub has come out with its list of 2017's best and worst cities for staycations .

The site came up with the rankings by looking at the 150 most populated cities in the country and then breaking them down in 36 different fields across a trio of categories -- recreation, food/entertainment and rest/relaxation.

So, what metropolis do residents not need to leave in order to have the vacation of a lifetime? Orlando, home of Disney and Universal Studios, came in first, topping Chicago and a bevy of other densely-populated regions where you can't spit far enough without finding something to do.

Best Cities for Staycation

Orlando Chicago San Diego Seattle Tampa Las Vegas Atlanta Portland, Ore. San Francisco New York City

And while those cities may keep people as busy as a bee, there are some locales where you may have more fun watching paint dry on the ceiling. Chula Vista, Calif. is the worst city for staycations, leading a parade of five cities in the Golden State that make the list and proving that maybe heading west isn't always all it's cracked up to be.

Worst Cities for Staycation

Chula Vista, Calif.

Yonkers, N.Y.

Oxnard, Calif.

Santa Ana, Calif.

Fremont, Calif.

Newark, N.J.

Hialeah, Fla.

Port St. Lucie, Fla.

Oakland, Calif.

North Las Vegas, Nev.