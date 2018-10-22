And the Most Popular Horror Movie in Texas is…

I would bet money on Texas Chainsaw Massacre being the favorite horror movie among people here in Texas.

And I would win – people here in the Lone Star State lean toward the tale of Leatherface and the family.

The folks at CableTV.com took IGN’s list of the top 25 horror movies of all time and used Google Trends to determine the most popular horror movie in each state in the US.

Texas was one of three states to favor movies that were set in the state: the favorite in Colorado is The Shining and people in Pennsylvania prefer Night of the Living Dead .

The Ring came out on top with our neighbors up in Oklahoma. In fact, The Ring was the favorite in a total of 18 states – by far the most.

Get the full results of the study here .