Animal Psychic Talks To Cecil The Lion

Karen Anderson is a self proclaimed "Animal Communicator and Psychic Medium." She claims to have the ability to connect you with " all animals, living or deceased as well as departed human loved ones." It only makes sense that she would put her skills to the test and talk to one of the most talked about animals at the moment, Cecil the lion .

In a recent Facebook post, Anderson said that she had a communication with the recently killed lion. It seems that the lion has a pretty large vocabulary and is well educated. They must have had some excellent lion school on that reservation in Zimbabwe! Here's what she says Cecil had to say:

Let not the actions of these few men defeat us or allow darkness to enter our hearts. If we do then we become one of them. Raise your vibration and allow this energy to move us forward. What happened does not need to be discussed as it is what it is. Take heart my child, I am finer than ever, grander than before as no one can take our purity, our truth or our soul. Ever. I am here. Be strong and speak for all the others who suffer needlessly to satisfy human greed. Bring Light and Love and we will rise above this.