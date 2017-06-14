Animania Wichita Falls Set to Take Over the MPEC Next Weekend

Need plans for next weekend? You can be a part of the first ever Animania in Wichita Falls.

If you're into anime, comic books, video games, cosplay, Animania is the place for you. The event is going down June 24 and 25 at the MPEC. It will be a convention with a lot happening over two days. Doors open at 10 am both days. Saturday it goes til 8pm, Sunday til 6pm.

Animania has some pretty notable people scheduled to show up as well. James Larabee, who provides voice work for the English version of ' Attack on Titan,' and popular YouTuber Cyberknight8610 will be there as well. Cosplay is welcome at Animania, especially with their cosplay contest going down. Professional cosplayer Viverra and the DFW Ghostbusters will also be a part of the fun.

You have a lot of space to walk around at the MPEC for Animania. There will be a gaming room with arcade games, traditional box games, card games and a lot more. You also have artist alley to go check out some lovely artwork. Plus a dealer/vendor room. We will be there broadcasting live on Saturday. So stop by and say hi.

They have a lot of panels going on all day. Stuff ranging from drawing anime, doing voice work for anime, music for anime and cosplay 101. The full schedule is up for the full weekend, so plan your day accordingly.

I cannot stress this enough. If you plan on going to Animania, get your tickets early to save yourself some money. The full weekend pass is only $20. The weekend of the event the price increases to $25. A one day pass is $10 in advance and $15 the day of the event.

Kids under the age of seven are free, kids aged 7-11 save you some money as they get in for only $5. They will only accept cash the day of the event, so if you want to use a card you'll need to pre-purchase your tickets now. Hope to see you out there next weekend (June 24-25).