Another 287 Traffic Stop Results in Weed Bust

It happens so often now, we’re not even shocked when we hear the news. U.S. 287 has truly earned the nickname ‘The Mary Jane Highway’.

KAUZ reports that Wichita County Interdiction deputy stopped a vehicle at 1:40 pm on Monday on U.S. 287 near Burnett Ranch Road. A K-9 deputy got a hit on the vehicle and a search turned up just over 80 pounds of marijuana.

27-year-old Jerry Trent Harris of Redding, CA was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana over 50 pounds / under 2,000 pounds. As of Tuesday evening, Harris was not listed as an inmate in the Wichita County Jail. Since states such as California and Colorado have legalized recreational marijuana use, Texas has seen an incredible increase in trafficking with thousands of arrests statewide.