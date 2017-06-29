Another 287 Traffic Stop Yields a Big Marijuana Bust

The Mary Jane Highway (aka U S 287) has once again proven it is worthy of the name. KAUZ reports that a DPS traffic stop in Hardeman County on Saturday led to the discovery of 60 pounds of marijuana.

A DPS trooper stopped 23 year-old Ihab Munir Jamil Alzaghari of Houston at about 1 pm near Chillicothe. Alzaghari was found to have three large duffle bags in the trunk of the car, stuffed with vacuum sealed packages of weed.

DPS says the marijuana haul has a street value of $358,000 and was likely in route from San Francisco to Houston. Alzaghari was booked into the Wilbarger County Jail.