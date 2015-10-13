AP Sports Minute

UNDATED (AP) — The Kansas City Royals and Toronto Blue Jays were able to stretch their respective AL division series to a deciding fifth game by winning yesterday. Eric Hosmer hit an RBI single in a five-run eight before adding a two-run homer in the Royals' 9-6 comeback win at Houston. Kevin Pillar (pih-LAHR') Chris Colabello and Josh Donaldson homered to help the Jays build an 8-1 lead in an 8-4 triumph at Texas.

UNDATED (AP) — The Chicago Cubs and New York Mets have grabbed two-games-to-one leads in their NL division series by winning last night. Rookies Kris Bryant, Kyle Schwarber and Jorge Soler each hit one of the Cubs' six home runs in an 8-6 triumph over the Cardinals in Chicago. Yoenis Cespedes (yoh-EH'-nehs SEHS'-peh-dehs) slammed a three-run homer and Curtis Granderson collected five RBIs with a pair of doubles as the Mets roughed up the Dodgers 13-7.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A person close to the situation tells The Associated Press that South Carolina football coach Steve Spurrier has told his players that he is retiring, effective immediately. The person says the school has not named an interim coach but likely would announce someone to finish out the season by Wednesday. The Gamecocks are 2-4 overall and 0-4 in the SEC for the first time in Spurrier's 23 seasons coaching in the league at Florida and South Carolina.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California has fired head football coach Steve Sarkisian just a day after athletic director Pat Haden determined Sarkisian showed up at school in no condition to lead practice. USC hasn't elaborated on Sarkisian's problems, but the second-year coach had an embarrassing public display in August at a pep rally where he appeared to be intoxicated while giving a speech. Offensive coordinator Clay Helton was appointed interim coach yesterday and will officially lead his first practice tomorrow.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida quarterback Will Grier has received a one-year suspension for violating the NCAA's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. The eighth-ranked Gators are not facing a forfeiture of wins, and Grier won't lose any eligibility, but the school said it will appeal. Sophomore Treon Harris will made his first start since the season opener when Florida plays at No. 6 LSU on Saturday.

