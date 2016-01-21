AP Sports Minute

PHOENIX (AP) — San Antonio rolls into Phoenix in NBA play tonight sporting an 11-game winning streak. The Southwest Division leaders will be without guard Tony Parker in the line-up. He's dealing with a recurrence of right hip soreness sustained in Sunday's win over Dallas.

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Central Division-leading Cavaliers host the Clippers tonight after a 13-point win over Brooklyn last night. Los Angeles has won 11 of its past 12 games and despite being 13 games above .500 still trail Pacific Division-leading Golden State by 11 games.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Blackhawks skate into Tampa to face the Lightning tonight looking to set a mark for the longest winning streak of the season. Chicago has won a franchise-best 12 in a row, five short of the NHL record set by Pittsburgh in the 1992-93 season.

LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — Phil Mickelson is making his first start since the Presidents Cup in October when he tees it up in the opening round of the Careerbuilder Challenge today. The two-time champ of the event hasn't won a tournament since the 2013 British Open.