AP Sports Today Update

GOLF-PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Dustin Johnson vaults to lead

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — Dustin Johnson will carry a one-stroke lead into the second round of the PGA Championship at Whistling Straits.

Johnson carded five birdies and an eagle in a 6-under 66 that puts him one stroke ahead of David Lingmerth. Johnson surged to the top with his eagle on the par-5 16th before closing with back-to-back pars.

Lingmerth was at minus-6 with four holes remaining before he bogeyed the par-4 6th hole.

Russell Henley, Matt Kuchar (KOO'-chur), Scott Piercy and Harris English fired 68s, as did J.B. Holmes, Jason Day, Danny Lee and Matt Jones. Holmes owned a share of the lead until he bogeyed his last two holes.

The marquee threesome was expected to be No. 1-ranked Rory McIlroy, Masters and U.S. Open champ Jordan Spieth (speeth) and British Open winner Zach Johnson. McIlroy had four birdies and three bogeys in a 1-under 71 that matched Spieth, who bogeyed 11 before birdieing two holes. Johnson's 3-over 75 included six bogeys.

Four-time champ Tiger Woods continues his struggles, shooting a 3-over 75. That sets him up to miss the cut in three straight majors for the first time in his career.

GOLF-HURLEY-FATHER DIES

Golfer's father dies

WASHINGTON (AP) — PGA Tour player Billy Hurley III has announced that his father has died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, nearly a month after he left home.

Willard Hurley Jr. killed himself Wednesday in Virginia, according to a statement released by his son's management company.

Billy Hurley broke down in tears while announcing two weeks ago during the Quicken Loans National tournament that his father was missing. He was later found at a public library in Texas, watching his son play golf on a computer. He told police only that he had been traveling.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Jays keep streaking to stay atop AL East

UNDATED (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays remain atop the AL East after becoming the first major league team since the 1954 Indians to post a pair of 11-game winning streaks in the same season.

The Blue Jays matched the longest win streak in team history by scoring four times in the second inning of a 4-2 victory against Oakland. Kevin Pillar put the Jays ahead to stay with an RBI single before scoring on Ryan Goins' three-run homer. That was enough support for Mark Buehrle (BUR'-lee), who is 13-5 after holding the Athletics to two runs and seven hits in seven innings.

A's ace Sonny Gray was scratched from his scheduled start due to back spasms.

The Yankees ended a five-game skid to stay a half-game behind Toronto. Brian McCann crushed a three-run homer in the first inning to put the Yanks ahead to stay in an 8-6 triumph at Cleveland. J.D. Drew also homered and Brett Gardner had three RBIs as the Yankees came within one of matching their run total in their previous seven games.

Nathan Eovaldi (eh-VAHL'-dee) surrendered four runs over 5 1/3 innings but improved to 12-2.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— The Royals led 5-3 until C.J. Cron and Kole Calhoun hit two-run doubles off Greg Holland in the ninth inning of the Angels' 7-6 comeback win at Kansas City. Eric Hosmer belted a solo shot and had two RBIs for the Royals, who continue to lead the AL Central by 11 games over Minnesota. The Angels are within 1 ½ games of the AL West-leading Houston Astros.

— Texas earned a 6-5 win at Minnesota as Mitch Moreland delivered four hits and four RBIs, The Rangers trailed 4-0 until Moreland hit a two-run homer and a two-run double. Elvis Andrus (AN'-droos) supplied the go-ahead, sacrifice fly in the eighth inning.

— Pittsburgh avoided a three-game sweep and pulled within six games of the NL Central lead by holding off the first-place Cardinals 10-5 in St. Louis. Pedro Alvarez launched a two-run homer while the Pirates erupted for seven runs in the first inning. Alvarez and Neil Walker each finished with three hits and two RBIs to help the Pirates win at Busch Stadium for the first time in six tries this season.

— The New York Mets lead the NL East by 4 1/2 games over Washington after completing a four-game sweep of Colorado 12-3. Curtis Granderson and Kelly Johnson each homered and had three RBIs to back Noah Syndergaard (SIHN'-dur-gahrd), who held the Rockies to three runs and just four hits in seven innings. The Mets have won 11 of their last 13 to climb 11 games over .500 for the first time since June 27, 2010.

— The Nationals were 3-1 losers in San Francisco as Ryan Vogelsong and the Giants' bullpen held Washington to five hits. Vogelsong struck out eight while giving up one run and just three hits in five innings. Matt Duffy and Buster Posey poked RBI singles in the bottom of the first after Yunel (YOO'-nehl) Escobar homered to give the Nats a very brief lead.

— The Dodgers' lead in the NL West is down to 2 ½ games after Eugenio Suarez went 3-for-4 with a three-run homer and four RBIs in Cincinnati's 10-3 drubbing of Los Angeles. Brandon Phillips collected three RBIs and Billy Hamilton homered as part of the Reds' 15-hit attack. Dodgers starter Mat Latos (LAY'-tohs) was tagged for four earned runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings.

— Rookie Kyle Schwarber homered twice and had four RBIs as the Chicago Cubs cruised to their seventh consecutive win, a 9-2 pounding of Milwaukee. Schwarber, Dexter Fowler and Anthony Rizzo went deep in a four-run fifth that helped the Cubs complete their first undefeated home stand of at least seven games since 2008. Jon Lester gave up two runs and seven hits with 10 strikeouts over six innings for his fourth straight win.

MLB-INJURIES

Gordon update...Angels' Wilson done for season

UNDATED (AP) — Royals All-Star outfielder Alex Gordon is hoping to begin a rehab assignment in the next couple weeks and potentially rejoin the team for its push toward an AL Central title.

Gordon has been on the disabled list since July 9 with a severely strained left groin. But he has been taking regular batting practice and earlier this week shagged fly balls.

The Royals still have not determined when Gordon will begin a rehab assignment, but the idea is to have him back for the final few weeks of the season.

In other major league injury news:

— Los Angeles Angels pitcher C.J. Wilson will have season-ending surgery to remove bone spurs in his ailing left elbow, a significant blow to his club's playoff aspirations. Wilson went on the disabled list July 31 with inflammation and has dealt with bone spurs for much of his career.

— Twins pitcher Phil Hughes will be put on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to Monday, due to inflammation in his lower back. Hughes surrendered seven runs and nine hits in just three innings in his outing Sunday at Cleveland, his worst start of the season.

MLB-OWNERS MEETINGS

MLB to provide candidates he lp

CHICAGO (AP) — Major League Baseball has hired a search firm to help prepare candidates for openings in baseball operations throughout the league, with special emphasis for minority and female candidates.

There has never been a female GM in baseball, and there are few women and minorities on that side of the organizational structure in the sport.

MLB has had a minority interview requirement in place for several years, but Commissioner Rob Manfred says the league feels the agreement with recruitment firm Korn Ferry might help improve its effectiveness.

NFL-COLTS-HILTON

Colts give Hilton extension

ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — Indianapolis Colts Pro Bowl receiver T.Y. Hilton has agreed to a five-year, $65 million contract extension.

Hilton could have become a free agent after this season.

Hilton has 214 receptions, 3,289 yards and 19 touchdowns in three seasons. Last season, he had 82 catches and seven TDs and set a career high with 1,345 yards.

LPGA-CAMBIA PORTLAND CLASSIC

Ko heads field

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Amy Anderson and Sandra Changkija fired 7-under 65s and share the first-round lead in the LPGA Tour's Cambia Portland Classic.

Anderson had five consecutive birdies on the front nine in her bogey-free round at Columbia Edgewater.

Canadian teen star Brooke Henderson, Alison Lee and Julieta Granada are one stroke back.

SKIING-VONN INJURED

Vonn injures ankle

QUEENSTOWN, New Zealand (AP) — Skiing champ Lindsey Vonn says she has fractured an ankle bone in a training crash in New Zealand. She's returning to her Vail, Colorado home to have the injury examined further.

It is the latest setback for the 30-year old, who returned from serious leg injuries to set the all-time women's World Cup win record last season. She also won her seventh World Cup downhill title.

NBA-JAMES SCHOLARSHIPS

Cavs superstar giving back

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — LeBron James is giving kids from Akron, Ohio -- ones with challenging backgrounds like his -- the chance to go to college for free.

The NBA star has partnered with the University of Akron on a program that will provide a guaranteed four-year scholarship to the school for students in James' "I Promise" program who qualify. The scholarship will cover tuition and the university's general service fee -- currently $9,500 per year.

