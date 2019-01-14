Archer County Man Dies After Being Run Over By His Own Vehicle

An Archer County man was killed in single vehicle accident Thursday afternoon (January 10).

Texas DPS Sgt. Dan Buesing reports that 68-year-old Randall Wayne Weems of Olney was leaving private property and stopped his 2003 Chevy Silverado partially on the gravel road and partially in the ditch.

Weems had exited the truck to close a gate. The pickup was not in park and began to roll backwards, investigators believe Weems fell while trying to get back into his vehicle and was run over. Weems was taken to a hospital in Hamilton where he later died from his injuries. Justice of the Peace Stan Mahler pronounced Weems dead at 4:46 p.m. No other injuries were reported.