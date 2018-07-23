Are Blue Bell and Whataburger Working on a New Flavor?

Texans love Blue Bell and that Honey Butter at Whataburger. Why not combine the two?

It seems like people out there are having a little too much fun with photoshop recently involving Whataburger. We found out the Shiner Whataburger beer was a big hoax. Now we have a honey butter flavor for Blue Bell inspired by the popular breakfast sauce at Whataburger. I'll be honest I would want to try this.

Sadly, it is not a real thing. Darn you again fake news on the internet. You probably make this on your own though. Go to Whataburger and get a side of the honey butter. Get some original vanilla Blue Bell, pour honey butter on top and bam honey butter flavored ice cream. If anybody tries this, let me know how it is.