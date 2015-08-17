Arizona Men Arrested in Wichita County with Large Amount of Marijuana

Talk about a bust! Two Arizona men were arrested in Wichita County following an August 11 traffic stop that led to the discovery of 28 pounds-that’s right, pounds -of marijuana in their car.

A DPS officer pulled over the Honda Civic driven by 35 year-old Jason Benjamin Burke on US 287. The passenger is identified as 55 year-old Phillip Matthew Jenkins. Both men refused to give officers consent to search the vehicle. A K-9 unit was brought in and the dog immediately hit on the scent of drugs in the car’s trunk.

There, officers found suitcases containing the drug stash. Both men were arrested for possession of controlled substance, penalty group 1-possession of marijuana over 5 pounds and under 50 pounds. The drugs had a street value of at least $280,000.

Both men have since been released from the Wichita County Jail on $10,000 bond each.

Sources: KAUZ News Channel 6, Wichita County Sheriff's Office

" align="center"]