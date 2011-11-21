Arkansas Tight End Garrett Uekman Dead at 19

Although Arkansas moved up to #3 in the latest BCS poll, the news was overshadowed Sunday by the tragic death of tight end Garrett Uekman , a redshirt freshman who had played in nine games for the Razorbacks this season.

The 19-year old Uekman was found unconscious in his dorm room shortly before noon on Sunday. Emergency responders were unable to revive him and he was pronounced dead at 12:10 p.m.

Although an official cause of death has not yet been determined pending an autopsy, police officials do not suspect foul play. Uekman and his roommate had been playing video games earlier in the morning. Another roommate came in about an hour later and found Uekman unresponsive.

Arkansas head coach Bobby Petrino said in a statement, “Garrett Uekman was a special member of our family, and we are all saddened by his passing. His loss is a terrible shock, and it makes you realize how precious life is.”

Arkansas plays at #1 LSU on Friday.

[ Associated Press ]