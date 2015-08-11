Arlington Officer Fired Following Shooting of Unarmed Teen Suspect [Video]

Arlington, Texas police chief Will Johnson has fired an officer following the shooting of a teen suspect.

49 year-old officer Brad Miller and several other officers responded to a break in call at a car dealership near I-20. When officers arrived, Miller entered the dealership first, which Chief Johnson described as a ‘break in protocol’. Other officers followed and Miller encountered 19 year-old Christian Taylor.

Taylor was seen later on surveillance video vandalizing several vehicles on the lot and ultimately breaking into the dealership. Johnson told Fox News that he “found several decisions made on scene to be troubling” and added he had "serious concerns about the use of deadly force during the incident.” The complete surveillance video can be seen below. Officials have not said whether Miller will face any charges in the shooting.

Source: Fox4News.com