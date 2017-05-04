Armed Citizen Takes Down Assailant at Restaurant

This story is a textbook illustration of why concealed carry is the best thing since sliced bread.

Wednesday evening at around 6:15 pm a man now identified as 48-year-old James Jones of Grand Prairie began yelling at someone at Zona Caliente Bar and Grill in the 6500 block of South Cooper Street in Fort Worth.

Moments later, Jones shot and killed 37-year-old Cesar Perez of Duncanville. Perez was the manager of the establishment.

Fort Worth Police spokesman Christopher Cook tells the Dallas Morning News that Jones was found in possession of two additional firearms and two knives and ‘had the capacity to do much greater harm’.

After being shot once, Jones reportedly started shooting at the front door as people tried to escape. The Good Samaritan, who has not been identified, had a Texas License to Carry permit and stopped Jones before he could continue his rampage.

Cook stated that the customer ‘prevented further loss of life’ and they were ‘treating the good guy as sort of a hero’. Police do not think the victim and Jones knew one another.