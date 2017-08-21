Army Identifies Soldiers Missing After Crash

The U.S. Army has identified five soldiers who are missing nearly a week after a helicopter crashed during offshore training in Hawaii.

Officials suspended the search for the soldiers Monday.

1st Lt. Kathryn Bailey of Hope Mills, North Carolina was among the missing. Chief Warrant Officer 3 Brian Woeber of Decatur, Alabama and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Stephen Cantrell of Wichita Falls, Texas were also on the helicopter.

Also missing are Staff Sgt. Abigail Milam of Jenkins, Kentucky, and Sgt. Michael Nelson of Antioch, Tennessee.

Maj. Gen. Christopher Cavoli says the five soldiers represent the best and the brightest of America. He says the soldiers have not been found and their families have been notified.