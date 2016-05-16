This Army softball player may want to become a pilot because she does amazing things while in the air.

Kasey McCravey, a senior on Army's softball team, avoided a tag at the plate by jumping over Lehigh's catcher and touching home plate to tie the game in the third inning of the semifinals of the Patriot League tournament this past weekend.

That's incredible body control -- first, managing to jump over the catcher and, second, the presence of mind to make sure she touched home plate and score the run before the catcher could apply the tag. That's smart softball, both physically and mentally.

Army would go on to win the game, 3-1, before falling in the conference championship game.

Still, McCravey's play was wild. Maybe we should call her McCrazy, because that's exactly what that play was.

Take another look so you can truly appreciate how amazing her effort and execution were.