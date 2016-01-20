Astronaut Explains How to Use Restroom in Space

Of all the things you can do in space, going to the bathroom may be the most...necessary?

Yes, relieving yourself is a basic human function, whether you're tethered to the ground on Earth or a million light years away.

Tim Peake, a British astronaut who's currently holed up at the International Space Station, has explained how he goes to the bathroom while in space.

The video was released earlier this week by the European Space Agency and addresses what Peake says is "the big question everybody asks: how do you go to the loo in space?"

Considering this video is barely 30 seconds long and offers nothing more than using airflow, it doesn't seem too difficult, so, hey, maybe you can be an astronaut, too.