Austin Man Spends Four Hours in a Tree After Car Swept Away by Flood Waters [Video]

Austin, Texas resident Kerry Packer made a mistake many other motorists have made in the past: he thought he could safely cross a flooded road way.

He soon learned otherwise.

Packer's vehicle was swept away and carried some 1/2 mile before rising waters inside forced him out of a window and into a tree 20 feet above the water.

EMS was able to rescue him after a chilly four hours in the tree. Packer spoke on air live with reporters from KVUE-TV in Austin during the ordeal.