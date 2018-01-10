Austin Construction Workers Barely Escape Collapsing Crane

A terrifying moment on a construction site in Austin was caught on video.

Just before 9:00 a.m. today, construction workers were sent running for their lives when a cable on a crane lifting a massive slab of concrete snapped.

Video shows the workers standing under the crane while it lifts a large section of a concrete wall. The cable snaps, which causes the concrete slab to fall, which in turn sends a worker who was standing on it crashing to the ground. In a matter of seconds, the crane begins to collapse as workers rush to get out of the way.

One worker was transported to the hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening. Another worker who was injured at the scene refused treatment.