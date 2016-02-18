The Old West has gone Down Under -- and shows no signs of leaving.

The town of Wangaratta, Australia has been overrun with tumbleweeds . The weed, known as a "hairy panic," has people in just that because it's filling up people's properties, as well as streets, turning the area into what we can only imagine the Wild West did indeed look like when winds were high.

Local government is of no help, either. It won't help remove the weeds, claiming they don't pose a fire hazard.

One woman says she spent eight hours in one day cleaning up the mess, only to discover her backyard was full of it the next day.

Another resident said the whole matter is distressing, noting, "It's physically draining and mentally more draining."

Officials believe the hairy panic outbreak is due to a local farmer who has not kept his fields clean.