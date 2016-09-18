Authorities continue to investigate a pair of explosions in New York City and New Jersey that appear to be unrelated.

A suspicious device was found not far from where an explosion went off in New York City's Chelsea neighborhood around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday night. No one died, although New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said there was "significant damage." Twenty-nine people suffered injuries.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said this was "an intentional act," but not the work of any international group, noting, "There's no specific and credible threat against New York City at this time from any terror organization," he said.

Video of the blast shows exactly what it looked like:

Authorities think the bomb that went off detonated near a dumpster and that it was homemade.

A second suspicious device was later found not far from where the explosion occurred.

That device is a pressure cooker, which was also used in the Boston Marathon explosion in 2013.

The explosion came 11 hours after a device partially went off in a garbage can in Seaside Park, N.J., about 80 miles away.

There were no injuries in the New Jersey explosion, which took place along the route of a 5K race that was supposed to have begun a half-hour before the blast happened. That race, which was going to raise money for Marine families, had been delayed.

No one was injured and the race was canceled altogether.