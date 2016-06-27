Authorities Recover Body of Boy Who Fell Into Falcon Lake

ZAPATA, Texas (AP) — Search crews have recovered the body of a 5-year-old boy who went missing after he fell into a South Texas lake when the inflatable raft he was on flipped over.

The Zapata County sheriff's office tells the Laredo Morning Times that Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game wardens found the boy's body late Sunday. Local, state and federal law enforcement had been searching Falcon Lake for the child since early Saturday afternoon.

The sheriff's office said high winds caused the raft to drift away from the shore and his family.

Authorities haven't released the name of the boy, who was from the community of Bruni, located about 65 northeast of the area.

